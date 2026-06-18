Batwara Teaser Review: Sunny Deol delivers a powerful patriotic punch [Video]

Batwara promises a powerful blend of patriotism, emotion, and drama. The teaser showcases Sunny Deol in a commanding role, delivering intense moments and powerful dialogues that highlight the film's patriotic theme.

Batwara Teaser Review: Sunny Deol returns strongly with his screen presence in the much awaited Batwara. The teaser is packed with intense emotions, patriotic spirit and powerful performances.

In this video, we are going to review the Batwara teaser, Sunny Deol's impactful performance, Preity Zinta's comeback and also break the film's patriotic tone, dialogues, visuals and expectations. Will Batwara be the next big patriotic blockbuster?