Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor create a buzz at the airport as they fly off to Dubai

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor head to Dubai for the promotion of their upcoming film Bawaal. The duo is all set to create a buzz before the release of their highly anticipated project.Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is going to release soon. The film's teaser has left everyone intrigued and now, fans are just waiting for its release on Amazon Prime Video. Bawaal makers are slowly and gradually promoting the movie in their own way. They just dropped a song called Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. And everyone is just going gaga over it. Yep, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is making Bawaal on Twitter right now.