One of the top Bollywood actresses is Janhvi Kapoor. Even though the actress has only appeared in a few movies, she has already established herself as a talent. She made her acting debut in Ishaan Khatter’s 2018 film “Dhadak,” directed by Shashank Khaitan.The diva keeps her airport look classy and sassy. She always opts for comfortable outfits while traveling and looks superb. The actress rocked in white and brown looked amazing at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor wore a white crop top with brown comfy trousers She also wore a pair of white sneakers to complete her look and was seen carrying a sizable shoulder bag.