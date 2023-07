The much-anticipated film "Bawaal" has already started creating waves of excitement among fans, and the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recently added to the frenzy by surprising fans with an impromptu selfie session during a special screening.

In a heartwarming gesture, Varun and Janhvi decided to express their gratitude to their loyal fans by taking some time to interact with them and capture memorable moments through selfies. The actors, known for their affable personalities, left no stone unturned in making the fans feel special and appreciated. Videos of the impromptu selfie session quickly spread across social media, showcasing the sheer joy and excitement on the faces of the lucky fans. Varun and Janhvi's infectious energy and genuine connection with their fans created an electric atmosphere, leaving everyone in awe of their humility and down-to-earth nature. The actors took turns clicking selfies with their enthusiastic supporters, ensuring that each fan had a chance to cherish a personal moment with their favorite stars. The genuine smiles and warmth exchanged during the session exemplified the strong bond between the actors and their fans. As the release of "Bawaal" approaches, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the on-screen magic created by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The impromptu selfie session serves as a testament to their appreciation for their fans' unwavering support and dedication.