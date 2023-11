In the Bigg Boss 17 house, disputes among the housemates over minor issues continue. Not only the fans but even ...

In the Bigg Boss 17 house, disputes among the housemates over minor issues continue. Not only the fans but even Bigg Boss himself seems upset with these fights among the contestants. As a result, Bigg Boss reprimanded all the housemates, during a task. This level of anger from Bigg Boss is quite rare. In an upcoming episode housemates will say something bad to each other during the task. This action will infuriate Bigg Boss, and he will punish the housemates. The show's makers have released a new promo, where Bigg Boss warns the housemates that if anyone is found with any old ration items, all the ration will be confiscated. Bigg Boss's anger stemmed from how the contestants treated each other during the rationing task.