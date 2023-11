Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. And it is the time that all ardent Bigg ...

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. And it is the time that all ardent Bigg Boss fans were waiting for. The first task of the season. In the upcoming episodes, the first task of the season will take place wherein the celebrity housemates will have to gather ration for their respective rooms.The first task of Bigg Boss 17 will enable the housemates to gather ration for their respective rooms. However, the task will end up getting messy with many contestants running around and not following the rules. In a recent promo shared by the channel, the housemates are seen running towards the storage room the moment the buzzer rings. They barge into the room and start attacking the ration. Amidst the chaos, Munawar Faruqui from Dimag Room and Neil Bhatt from Dil Room are seen getting into a fight.