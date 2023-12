Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss constantly remains in the headlines. Every day some new twist is seen in the ...

Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss constantly remains in the headlines. Every day some new twist is seen in the show. In such a situation, recently a new promo of the show has come in which Bigg Boss is seen giving a big decision to the members. Actually, there are three neighborhoods in Bigg Boss house this season, which have been named Dil, Dimaag and Dum. Now the makers are going to close these localities in one fell swoop. On hearing this, it seemed as if there was an uproar in the house. This decision of Bigg Boss has made all the contestants restless. Well, in the Bigg Boss promo, he is also seen explaining why he has taken such a big decision. Not only this, it can be seen in the promo that the lights of the house are being extinguished and the contestants are seen moving their belongings here and there. For more information please watch the video.