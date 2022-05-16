Before Cannes 2022, Hina Khan steals hearts with her stunning avatar at UK Asian Film Festival

Hina Khan at Cannes 2022: Hina Khan is ready to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year 2022. Hina attended the UK Asian Film Festival 2022. Let's have a look on her stunning avatar on UAFF 2022.

Hina Khan at Cannes 2022: Hina Khan is set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The Bigg boss famed actress attended the UK Asian Film Festival on May 15, 2022, in a beautiful attire which was designed by popular Bollywood designer Tarun Tahiliani. According to the reports Hina Khan looked gorgeous in a cream coloured sheer outfit worth is Rs 1.5 lakh. Hina Khan kept her makeup very minimal and elegant. She shared her pictures via Instagram with her fans. She wrote in her caption “Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony.” Let's have a look in this video to watch her glorious style.