If you're looking for some heartfelt slice-of-life films to watch on OTT, I've got you covered. Here are a few recommendations-1. "Dil Bechara": Get ready for a beautiful and emotional journey with this film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Based on John Green's novel "The Fault in Our Stars," it tells a heartwarming love story that will surely tug at your heartstrings.2. "Gulmohar": This film takes you on a soul-stirring journey of self-discovery and personal growth. With its captivating performances and relatable characters, it explores the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of dreams. These films offer a perfect blend of emotions, relatable characters, and compelling storytelling. So grab some popcorn, get cozy, and enjoy these slice-of-life gems on your favorite OTT platform .