Bekaboo New Promo: Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam's characters are unveiled in an intriguing promo; fans already gaga over the chemistry of the two stars

The new promo of Bekaboo is out. In the promo, we can see that Shivangi Joshi plays the role of a princess from the Pari Lok who has to fight to save her land from the Asur. Handsome hunk Zain Imam is the actor opposite her. We see that she enters their kingdom and marries him. They fall in love, especially the character of the asur who is head over heels in love with her. They die but their powerful love results in reincarnation of the two characters.