Best of Shehnaaz Gill’s photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani till date – watch now

Satakshi Singh   |    June 15, 2022 8:41 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill: Today, There are many such celebs who have become quite famous after Bigg Boss. One of among celebs is Punjab's Katrina Kaif who is known by the name of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Her career started with Bigg Boss and now she is touching the sky. All this is the result of her hard work. Recently a photo shoot of her is going viral, she is looking wonderful, Famous Dabboo Ratnani has done a shoot. Dabboo Ratnani is an Indian fashion and Commercial photographer, So let us share some of his shoots with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

