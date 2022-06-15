Best of Shehnaaz Gill’s photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani till date – watch now

Bigg Boss OTT fame Shehnaaz Gill making headlines due to her current photoshoot. Watch the video to know more.

Shehnaaz Gill: Today, There are many such celebs who have become quite famous after Bigg Boss. One of among celebs is Punjab's Katrina Kaif who is known by the name of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Her career started with Bigg Boss and now she is touching the sky. All this is the result of her hard work. Recently a photo shoot of her is going viral, she is looking wonderful, Famous Dabboo Ratnani has done a shoot. Dabboo Ratnani is an Indian fashion and Commercial photographer, So let us share some of his shoots with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.