Anu Ranjan's annual Beti fashion fundraiser show was a star-studded event that aimed to promote women's leadership and participation in various fields. The BETI initiative focuses on increasing representation of women in the workforce and finding community-driven solutions to bring about ethical change. Celebrities like Aamir Dalvi, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, Aparshakti Khurana, Ashi Singh, Bharti Singh, Chinki Minki, Kapil Sharma with Daughter, Krushna Abhishek, Madalasa Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Nia Sharma, Pranali Rathod, Randeep Rai, Rohitashv Gour, Shashi Ranjan, Satyajeet Dubey, Shivangi Joshi, and Shubhangi Atre were present and looked stunning in outfits designed by Siddhartha Tytler. The fashion show was expertly choreographed by Shei Lobo, making it a night to remember. Watch Entertainment Video.