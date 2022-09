Hollywood sensation Beyonc throws a disco-themed party on her birthday. Let's check out who wore what and how they dressed up for the birthday bash. View video.

Beyoncé’s 41st birthday bash: Hollywood sensation Beyoncé's birthday was last week, i.e. September 4th. Since most celebs were busy and because of Labour Day weekend, she pushed her party to the next weekend. Beyoncé throws a disco-themed party. Many A-lister stars like Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Adele, Megan Fox, Tristan Thompson, Machine Gun Kelly, Rich Paul, Bella Hadid, and many more attended the party. Kim Kardashian stole the show by wearing a red and black striped catsuit dress, not just that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked amazing for the occasion. Let's check out who wore what and how they dressed up for the birthday bash. View video.