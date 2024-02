Netizens couldn't help but appreciate Bhumi's desi avatar and how effortlessly she carried herself at the screening event of 'Bhakshak'.

Bhakshak screening was an absolute stunner, especially when Bhumi Pednekar made her appearance. She looked absolutely breathtaking in a black saree, and netizens couldn't stop gushing about her. The desi girl was definitely on fire. As she walked the red carpet, Bhumi Pednekar exuded elegance and grace. Her choice of a black saree added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. The netizens went crazy over her stunning ensemble, flooding social media with compliments and admiration. People couldn't help but appreciate her desi avatar and how effortlessly she carried herself. The video from the event captured the moment perfectly, showcasing Bhumi Pednekar's impeccable style and the undeniable charm she exuded. Watch the video to know more.