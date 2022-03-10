Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachya's Khatra Khatra Khatra 2 to air on Voot, Prateik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Nikki Tamboli to join- Check all details

The show will feature various celebrities like Bigg Boss 15 Prateik Sejahpal, Nishant Bhatt, Nikki Tamboli, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta. The show will be hosted by Harsh and Bharti and film director Farah Khan will be seen on Fridays as special host. Watch video for more details.

Khatra Khatra Khatra season 2: The season 2 of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra is all set to air on Voot app from 13th of March, 7 pm onwards. The previous season of the show was filled with loads of fun and laughter and was a massive hit among the audience. The funny duo is back again with the new season to give people a laughter dose. The show will feature various celebrities like Bigg Boss 15 Prateik Sejahpal, Nishant Bhatt, Nikki Tamboli, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta. The show will be hosted by Harsh and Bharti and film director Farah Khan will be seen on Fridays as special host. Watch video for more details.