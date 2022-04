Bharti Singh cannot express her happiness as she takes her baby boy home along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Standup comedian is a happy mother now. The ace comedian delivered a baby boy on April 3, 2022, and today she was captured by the shutterbugs as she was leaving the Breach Candy hospital today afternoon. In the video, we can see Bharti beaming with joy after becoming a mom. She even removed hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa's mask to show how happy he is after becoming a father. The comedian even happily accepted all the congratulatory messages from the photographers as they says hum 'mama' aur 'chacha' ban gaye hai. She even added that he cannot express her happiness in words. The couple announced the good news on their social media account and their friends and family showered all the love on them. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh files complaint against a group of men for 'manhandling' him at a nightclub in Delhi