Comedian Bharti Singh recently snapped on the sets of Dance Deewane.

Comedian Bharti Singh was recently spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane. Bharti Singh was spotted on the sets dressed up like Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character Geet. Bharti Singh's look was worth seeing, the comedian was looking very beautiful in this look. Not only this, she was also seen joking with the media members. She asked the media member about her looks and got a little angry after hearing the answer. Let us tell you that Bharti Singh's name is included in the list of big comedians of Bollywood. Bharti Singh has been seen hosting many popular shows. Bharti Singh also has a good fan following on social media. Bharti remains in the limelight many times not only for her professional life but also for her personal life. People also like Bharti Singh's husband Harsh and son Gola very much. Check out the video for more info.