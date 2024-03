Fans love to see Bharti Singh interact with the paps, they feel that she knows how to spread happiness wherever she goes.

Bharti Singh is a bundle of joy and she never fails to entertain her fans. Her playful conversation with the paparazzi went viral and it's easy to see why. She has this infectious energy that just lights up the room. Bharti knows how to keep everyone around her laughing and smiling. She always manages to bring a smile to everyone's faces, including the photographers. Bharti Singh is definitely a breath of fresh air in the industry and her fans adore her for it. She truly knows how to spread happiness wherever she goes. Watch the video to know more.