Bharti Singh, the renowned comedian and television personality, celebrated the historic occasion of the Ram Mandir Inauguration with immense enthusiasm and devotion. As a part of her celebration, she performed a special aarti at her office, creating a spiritual ambiance filled with positive energy and reverence. Bharti Singh's office was beautifully adorned with traditional decorations, including colorful rangoli and vibrant flowers. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and devotion as she prepared for the aarti. Dressed in traditional attire, Bharti Singh led the aarti with utmost dedication, reciting hymns and offering prayers to Lord Ram. The aarti was a heartfelt expression of Bharti Singh's faith and her deep connection to the significance of the Ram Mandir Inauguration.