Bharti Singh to Shehnaaz Gill: TV actresses who went amazed us with their physical transformation – Watch video

Bharti Singh to Shehnaaz Gill: TV actresses who went amazed us with their physical transformation : Tv actresses, being always in the limelight, are conscious of their body image. From comedian Bharti Singh to Shehnaaz Gill has been trolled many times due to her obesity. But now some physical transformation has happened in them, which has surprised everyone. Being overweight and losing that extra fat can be tough, but many tv actresses have undergone a significant weight loss process. Bharti Singh- Comedian Bharti Singh has been making headlines for her physical transformation. She has lost about 15kg. Shehnaaz Gill- During lockdown Shehnaaz weight had become 67, but she reduced her weight to 12kg by following his diet and regular workout. To know more about these watch the video.