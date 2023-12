Bollywood's best comedian Bharti Singh needs no introduction today. People have seen Bharti hosting and doing comedy in many big ...

Bollywood's best comedian Bharti Singh needs no introduction today. People have seen Bharti hosting and doing comedy in many big shows. Not only in TV shows or films, but even when Bharti meets the paps, she is seen doing comedy. Recently Bharti and Harsh have become parents. Bharti also has a good fan following on social media and is often seen giving updates related to her personal life and professional life. Recently, Bharti and Harsh were spotted together and she was seen in a very funny mood with everyone. Well, this is not the first time that Bharti's behavior towards the paps has become a topic of discussion. This has happened many times before and because of her good behavior with everyone, she is one of the favorites of the paps. For more information, please watch the video.