Bharti Singh, known for her infectious laughter and bubbly personality, couldn't help but gush over the little bundle of joy. Her eyes lit up with pure joy and her smile was absolutely priceless when she saw Raha's face for the first time. The paparazzi were equally smitten by Raha's undeniable cuteness. They couldn't stop clicking pictures and capturing every adorable moment. From Raha's tiny smile to those chubby cheeks, it was a sight that melted hearts all around.

It's no wonder that everyone is going gaga over Raha Kapoor's face reveal. A lot of them are astounded to see how similar Raha looks to a toddler Kareena. They have called her a ditto copy of Kareena. Some have also talked about how her eyes are like Lolo, that is, Karisma Kapoor. With such talented and good-looking parents like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it's no surprise that Raha is an absolute bundle of cuteness.