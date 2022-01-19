videos

Bhaukaal 2: Did you know Mohit Raina lost a bet of Rs 500 during the shoot? Set Secrets and more, Exclusive

Mohit Raina and the star cast of the web series Bhaukaal 2 had a special conversation with us on set secrets, about their roles, behind the scene fun moments, and more.

Video Desk   |    January 19, 2022 3:31 PM IST

Bhaukaal 2: In an exclusive conversation with the star cast of the web series Bhaukaal 2, Actor Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, and Bidita Bag opened up on her roles in the web series, the kind of preparation they did for Bhaukaal 2. The team revealed several set secrets, Mohit Raina opened up on his marriage, and more. Watch this exclusive interview to know more.

