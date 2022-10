Varun Dhawan's most anticipated movie, Bhediya trailer, has been launched today, October 19th. Varun Dhawan is playing the role of a werewolf in the movie. In this video, we are showing you the entire Bhediya launch event.

Bhediya Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan's most anticipated movie, Bhediya trailer, has been launched today, October 19th. The actor made a grand entrance on stage at the launch event. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon attended the event together, and they had fun at the launch. Varun Dhawan also completed his 10 years in the Bollywood industry and celebrated the occasion by cutting the cake at the event. Varun Dhawan is the finest actor in the industry. Everyone in the industry likes him. If we talk about the Bhediya trailer, it looks very interesting and funny. Varun Dhawan is playing the role of a werewolf in the movie. In this video, we are showing you the entire Bhediya launch event.