Bheed Stars Interview: In a recent interview on The Weekend Show, Rajkummar Rao spoke about the importance of having a romantic angle between his and Bhumi Pednekar's characters in their upcoming movie. He explained how, amidst the struggles of the pandemic and discrimination, the love story adds a necessary layer of hope and positivity to the film. Rajkummar also shared his experience of filming an intimate scene in the movie, highlighting the importance of creating a safe and comfortable environment for actors during such scenes. Furthermore, he spoke highly of his co-star Ashutosh Rana, describing him as someone who is full of life lessons. Overall, the interview gave fans a glimpse into the making of the upcoming film and the thought process behind it. Watch Entertainment Videos.