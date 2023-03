Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu, along with the cast of their upcoming thriller movie 'Bholaa,' recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu on The Kapil Sharma Show Set: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu, along with the cast of their upcoming thriller movie 'Bholaa,' recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay Devgn looked stylish and handsome in a black jacket and glasses, while Tabu looked stunning in a lovely green saree. The duo posed for the shutterbugs and flashed their charming smiles, winning hearts with their grace and elegance. The visit to the popular comedy show was filled with laughter, fun, and interesting anecdotes, leaving the audience eagerly waiting for the release of their upcoming movie Bholaa. Watch Entertainment Videos.