Kiara Advani who is awaiting the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa gets candid in interaction with Zee Media and recalls having no choice but to choose a good work but today she is in a position to choose and that the best feeling in the 8 years of her career.

Manisha Mandal   |    May 22, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Kiara Advani has come a long way in her journey. Her gamechanger was Kabir Singh and ever since then, there is no stopping for the actress. Shershaah is one of her most successful films and right now she is waiting for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa along with Kartik Aaryan. Kiara who is right now loaded with good work recalls in interaction with Zee Media of not having a choice and doing whatever best she could, but today things have changed and she is in a position to say no. The actress admits that due to her date issues she has to, unfortunately, say no to some good projects as well. Indeed the girl is in a damn good space right now and she rightly deserves it.

