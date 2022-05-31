Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan beats his own film record; know the box office earnings of his films

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan breaks his own box office record. This film has broken the record of all the films of Karthik Aryan in terms of earnings. Watch the video now.

Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' is doing good business at the box office. Fans are very much liking this film. This movie has broken the record of all Kartin Aryan movies so far. The film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' is earning a lot. This film has broken the record of all the films of Karthik Aryan in terms of earnings. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is getting good reviews from the public. Kartik Aaryan is being praised for his acting and a special dance in the movie. For more information watch the video now.

