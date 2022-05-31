videos

Watch Next

Videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs who HIKED their fees post success of their movies

Entertainment News

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer's budget and how much it needs to earn to become a blockbuster [Exclusive Video]

Videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani recalls how she had no choice and did whatever work she got; says, 'Today things have changed' [Watch video]

Interviews

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aryan reacts to Kangana Ranaut saying, ‘I’m happy Dhaakad is clashing with Kartik’s film’ [Exclusive]

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan beats his own film record; know the box office earnings of his films

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan breaks his own box office record. This film has broken the record of all the films of Karthik Aryan in terms of earnings. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 31, 2022 12:25 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' is doing good business at the box office. Fans are very much liking this film. This movie has broken the record of all Kartin Aryan movies so far. The film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' is earning a lot. This film has broken the record of all the films of Karthik Aryan in terms of earnings. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is getting good reviews from the public. Kartik Aaryan is being praised for his acting and a special dance in the movie. For more information watch the video now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all