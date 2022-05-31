Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs who HIKED their fees post success of their movies

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to Dreamgirl fame Ayushmann Khurrana, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who hiked their fees post the success of their movies.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has created a stir since its release. The movie continues to break box office records and recently the film has reportedly entered the 100 crore club. Not only this, actor Karthik Aryan is getting many good wishes for the film. Well in such a situation reports are coming that Karthik Aryan increased his fees due to the film being a hit. Well, let me tell you this is not the first time that a celeb has increased his price after his film became a hit. Even before this, the stars have increased their fees after the hit films, a huge increase. From Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, here is the list of celebrities who reportedly increased their fees post the success of their movies.