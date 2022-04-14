videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Ami Je Tomar is back to haunt you in Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser is out now. The Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani starrer is all set to release on 20th May 2022.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    April 14, 2022 11:14 AM IST

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been released. The movie is a sequel to the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Moviegoers are excited for the sequel of the film which is all set to release on 20th May 2022. The teaser of the movie is intriguing and it has the perfect nostalgia feel to it as we get to hear the song Ami Je Tomar in it. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee.

