Bhooth Bangla: Don’t miss Wamiqa Gabbi’s shoutout for BollywoodLife viewers [Video]

Wamiqa Gabbi adds excitement to the buzz around Bhoot Bangla with a special shoutout for BollywoodLife viewers, inviting fans to catch the much-awaited film on April 16.

Wamiqa Gabbi gets a fresh burst of excitement to the growing buzz around *Bhoot Bangla* with a fun and heartfelt shoutout for BollywoodLife viewers. As Bhooth Bangla is officially set to revive the heyday of horror-comedy, the floodgates for full-scale bookings have opened on April 14, though the pace was accelerated far earlier. The paid screenings are scheduled to start on April 16 and the movie will be released on April 17. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest updates.