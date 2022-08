Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set for their upcoming flick 'Bhramastra'. The movie is releasing on 9th September and because of this Alia Bhatt has shared her new pregnancy look. Watch Video.

Alia Bhatt's latest pregnancy look: Bollywood ace actress Alia Bhatt has delivered two big hits this year Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming flick Bhramastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now ready for the movie promotions. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are very excited about the movie and their first child. Recently Alia Bhatt shared her picture on her social media account. She wore a very beautiful pink and black outfit by Gucci. Along with the picture she captioned "The light is coming! (In just two weeks). 9th September- Bramastra". Let's watch the movie and see the new look of Alia Bhatt. Watch Video.