Bhumi Pednekar is at the Toronto International Film Festival along with the cast and producers of Thank You For Coming. The actress got massive backlash for her choice of outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar is one actress who is known to choose roles that have very strong female character. The actress is now gearing up for her film Thank You For Coming where she stars along with Shehnaaz Gill and others. Anil Kapoor also plays a key role in the new film and the team was recently at the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival). The ladies set the red carpet on fire with their sass and style. However, there is a video of Bhumi where she is seen dancing with Anil Kapoor on his popular song My Name Is Lakhan. The two are in sync when doing the signature steps from the song. However, the actress' outfit has become a point of discussion with netizens slamming the choice. There are comments where netizens are lauding the actress for her dance but criticising her outfit. Check out the video here.