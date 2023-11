Bhumi Pednekar has been ill with Dengue fever. The actress used social media to update her followers on her dengue ...

Bhumi Pednekar has been ill with Dengue fever. The actress used social media to update her followers on her dengue treatment. She shared photos taken from her hospital bed. She urged her fans to be cautious and spoke of the tremendous challenges she and her family had encountered in recent days because of her illness. A health update was posted on social media today by Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. She said that she was just diagnosed with dengue and that the previous few days had been very challenging for her. But now that she's feeling better, the actress shared two selfies with her devoted fan base straight from her hospital bed.