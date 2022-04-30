videos

Bhumi Pednekar REVEALS secret of her flawless looks: Dishes out make-up tip you can’t afford to miss – Watch

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shares the secret of her flawless makeup looks. You can also look gorgeous like Bhumi just by watching this step-by-step make-up tutorial from Bhumi Pednekar. Have a look at the video.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 30, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar: Actress Bhumi Padnekar, who started her career with the movie Dum Laga Kar Haisa, has made a name for herself in Bollywood in a very short time. Not only her acting but Bhumi has also made headlines many times due to her fashion style and her glamourous looks. Recently, the actress has shared her makeup tutorial on her Instagram. The video is going viral and getting good likes, and comments. So in this video, you can not only watch Bhumi Pednekar's Make-Up Tutorial, but by learning it, you can also look glamorous like Bhumi. Watch the full video to know more.

