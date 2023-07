It seems like Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying her staycation with her best friend. She recently shared a video of herself on social media where she can be seen enjoying sound therapy.

It seems like Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying her staycation with her best friend. She recently shared a video of herself on social media where she can be seen enjoying sound therapy. Both of them can be seen enjoying the moment, and Bhumi looks relaxed and peaceful. Her fans and followers appreciated her for taking time to unwind and relax, and many of them commented on the post, expressing their admiration for her. Bhumi is known for her portrayals of headstrong small-town women, she is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards. After working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, she made her film debut as an overweight bride in the company's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.