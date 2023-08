From Bhumi Pednekar to Sherlyn Chopra, these B-Town celebrities are consistently proving that the journey itself can be a runway, as they elevate the airport fashion game with their bold and captivating choice.

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, airport fashion has become more than just a convenience; it's a platform for style statements that capture attention and set trends.These B-Town celebrities are trailblazers, showcasing how airport fashion can be a canvas for self-expression and experimentation. With their bold choices and fearless attitudes, they continue to inspire and redefine what it means to be stylish while on the move. Bhumi Pednekar is known for her diverse roles and impeccable style, effortlessly balances comfort and fashion at the airport. Sherlyn's airport style boasts a fearless attitude, as she often flaunts vibrant colors, unique silhouettes, and statement pieces that reflect her distinctive personality. Janhvi Kapoor's airport looks are a reflection of her vibrant spirit, radiating youthful charm and sophistication. Vijay Varma's fearless combination of colors and textures exudes confidence, setting the tone for his future airport looks.