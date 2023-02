Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha had a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai, attended by Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan. Watch Entertainment videos.

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha birthday bash: Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha had a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai, attended by Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan. Bhumi donned a nude-toned outfit with a statement neckpiece while Samiksha rocked a black crop top and lower. Nysa opted for an orange crop top and blue jeans while Aryan went for an all-black party look. The sisters posed for paparazzi outside the party, while Aryan walked straight inside. The event was also graced by their friend Orhan Awatramani. The glamorous party was definitely the talk of the town! Watch Entertainment videos.