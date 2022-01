Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's easy, quick, and glamourous makeup routine will amaze you. Have a look now.

Bhumi Pednekar Make-up Tutorial: We all know how much you all love to get inspired by your favorite celebrities, be it their latest fashion trend or their makeup looks. So here is the video of Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar's makeup look. Watch the full video and get ready with your favorite star. Watch now.