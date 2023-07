Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, have joined the house as wild card entrants.Elvish Yadav is a well-known YouTuber and comedian who is known for his funny videos and sketches. Aashika Bhatia is a popular actress and social media influencer who has worked in several TV shows and films.

"Bigg Boss OTT" is a popular Indian reality show that is currently airing on the streaming platform Voot. The show is known for its drama, controversy, and entertainment value. In the second season of the show, two popular social media stars, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, have joined the house as wild card entrants.Elvish Yadav is a well-known YouTuber and comedian who is known for his funny videos and sketches. He has a huge following on social media and is known for his witty humor and relatable content. Aashika Bhatia is a popular actress and social media influencer who has worked in several TV shows and films. She has a massive following on Instagram and is known for her fashion sense and bubbly personality.

The entry of Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia has brought a new level of fun and excitement to the "Bigg Boss OTT" house. The two social media stars are known for their entertaining content and have already made an impact on the show. Their presence has added a new dimension to the dynamics of the house and has made the show even more entertaining to watch.