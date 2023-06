Big Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid become the first couple of the house?

Video Desk | June 21, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Out of the many contestants who are expected to become the headline-makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Lebanese actor-model Jad Hadid tops the list. He was the seventh contestant to enter the BB house and no sooner, was seen charming his way into the hearts of the female contestants. Well, what’s a BB house without a dash of romance and looks like Jad seems to be having his aim at the right places.iya Shankar and Jad have bonded and how and were even seen engaged in playful flirting. Fans predict that their chemistry might soon blossom into love as the TV actress told Jad she liked him.