Big Boss OTT 2: In Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss, something or the other happens every day, well Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's recent appearances on the show are in the news. After being evicted from the house, to which controversy did Akanksha Puri react, she said that she had done this during the task. Well, recently the old contestant of Bigg Boss, Shalin Bhanot has been spotted and when asked about the controversy between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri, he gave a shocking reaction. Not only this but he was also asked about him and Tina Dutta. Must watch the video for more information.