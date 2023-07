Big Boss OTT 2: Big Boss is getting interesting with each passing day. All eyes were on actress Jiya Shankar when she took charge as the captain of the house.

Big Boss OTT 2: Big Boss is getting interesting with each passing day. All eyes were on actress Jiya Shankar when she took charge as the captain of the house. A fierce battle for captaincy was on fire. Despite facing opposition from fellow housemates, she was determined and fearless.Retaining the captaincy in the Bigg Boss house has always been a challenging feat, as witnessed in previous episodes where it was snatched away from Jad and Abhishek. During this gruelling test, Jiya roared like a lioness, standing her ground against Bebika's attempts to provoke her. She replied with confidence, challenging her critics with the words, "Kisi Mein dum hai toh mujhe hila ke dikhaye"Nevertheless, Jiya, perched on the captain's throne, faced an arduous three-hour torture session imposed by her fellow housemates, who sought to make her give up the title.