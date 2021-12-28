videos

Watch Next

Videos

Video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing on Zingaat goes viral; happy #SidNaaz fans say 'she deserves the world' – watch

Entertainment News

Kareena Kapoor Khan's toddler Jeh Ali Khan's paparazzi video featuring Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue for Sidharth Shukla goes viral

Entertainment News

Shehnaaz Gill spotted with Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita and his elder sister outside their residence; fans say, 'the purest form of love' - watch UNSEEN video

TV

Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's post for Sidharth Shukla leaves SidNaaz fans emotional, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's mehendi ceremony videos go viral and more

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh attacked, Deets Inside | Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was attacked, according to the report, on Saturday, 25 December at 8:30 pm, two people riding two bikes started firing on his car.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 28, 2021 1:10 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill : Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was attacked, according to the report on Saturday 25 December at 8:30 pm, two people riding two bikes started firing on his car. However, nothing happened to Santokh Singh in this incident and he is safe. Well, the police are investigating the matter. It is being told that the incident happened when he was coming back from an event in Amritsar. Watch video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all