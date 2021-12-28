Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh attacked, Deets Inside | Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was attacked, according to the report, on Saturday, 25 December at 8:30 pm, two people riding two bikes started firing on his car.

Shehnaaz Gill : Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh was attacked, according to the report on Saturday 25 December at 8:30 pm, two people riding two bikes started firing on his car. However, nothing happened to Santokh Singh in this incident and he is safe. Well, the police are investigating the matter. It is being told that the incident happened when he was coming back from an event in Amritsar.