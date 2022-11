Take a look at this airport video of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 16 is making noise for the right reasons. And now, fans are waiting to see if Salman Khan will play cupid and bring Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary together. However, before that, fans of the show are also pitting two of Bigg Boss duos against each other. We are talking about Bigg Boss 14 duo Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Jasmin and Aly were recently spotted at the airport where they posed for the paparazzi. Soon, fans were quick to note and comment the natural chemistry between the two. They then compared it to Karan and Tejasswi and observed that while JasLy are genuine and do not indulge in show off, TejRan are just the opposite and their chemistry looks forced. Well, check the video for yourself and decide.