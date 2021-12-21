videos

Watch Next

Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday 2021: Top Bollywood Movies of Tamannaah Bhatia | Watch video

Videos

Govinda turns 58 today, From being expression king to known for his own dancing style : Watch now

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra whether he would date Rashami Desai outside, the ladies get into a verbal spat

Videos

Exclusive: Sanam Saeed, Meenu Gaur, Sarwat Gilani On Qatil Haseenao Ke Naam, Set Secrets And More | Watch

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia finally revealed the truth behind TEJRAN relationship, Real or Fake? Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia, he opened up on his journey in the house, talked about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 21, 2021 5:57 PM IST

Rajiv Adatia: In an exclusive interview with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia, he opened up on his journey in the house, talked about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship. Rajiv also told us who deserves to win Bigg Boss 15 trophy and his love-hate relationship with Pratik Sehajpal. Watch this fun and exclusive interview of Rajiv Adatia to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all