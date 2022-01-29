Bigg Boss 15: Did Shweta Tiwari accidentally reveal the winner's identity? – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

Bigg Boss 15 finale is leaving the show fans restless on to know who the winner is. There is a huge debate online on who the winner will be between Tejasswi Prakash and . While the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale grand, fans are speculating who the winner is. Bigg Boss ex winner who is a part of Bigg Boss 15 finale in the media interaction, was questioned about who is the winner is. She accidentally named Tejasswi Prakash and then said " Winner ka naam nahi bata sakti, Tejasswi ya Shamita ya Pratik bhi ho sakta hai" Well what do you think? Who should be the winner? Drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant ORDERS husband Ritesh to kiss her in public; netizens say 'Band karo ye gandi harqatein' – watch