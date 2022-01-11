Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal-Neha Bhasin's twitter spat goes viral; says, 'Flop season mein nahi aana, kitni baar harau'

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    January 11, 2022 2:49 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15: In the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15, you have seen a special panel discussion. Where many celebrities are seen supporting their favorite contestants. Well, in the same panel discussion, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin and Bigg Boss 15 OTT winner Divya Agarwal also appeared. After the wrap-up of the show. Both the artists were seen doing catfights on Twitter. What is the whole thing? Watch video to find out.

