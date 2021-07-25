videos

Bigg Boss 15: From Disha Vakani to Rhea Chakraborty – these celebs might lock horns in Salman Khan's controversial reality show

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT platform Voot from August 8 for six weeks before hitting the TV channel.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 25, 2021 5:04 PM IST

Well, it was recently announced that Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT platform Voot from August 8 for six weeks before hitting the TV channel. While Karan Johar will host the show till it is on OTT app, Salman will take the anchor's seat once it arrives on TV. While we know that Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh are confirmed contestants of the show, reportedly stars like Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhijeet Sawant, Nia Sharma, Divya Agarwal and will other will also feature in the controversial reality show.

