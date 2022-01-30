View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale is all set to take place tonight. The winner of the season will announced in jus a few hours, and Colors TV has shared a promo on Instagram in which is seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill. The actress tells Salman that now she has become 'India ki Shehnaaz Gill' and Katrina has become 'Punjab ki ' (as she got married to Vicky Kaushal). She then tells Salman that he looks better when he is single, so the Tiger 3 actor replies, "Jab ho jaunga tab zyada achcha lagunga'. So Shehnaaz asks him, "Achcha committed ho?". Well, now you need to watch the episode to know what answer Salman will have for Shehnaaz's question. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash or Karan Kundrra, who will win the trophy? Tarot card reader Aditya Nair PREDICTS